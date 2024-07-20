Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 396,570 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396,570 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.72.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.01. 2,093,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,399. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $102.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average of $84.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,554 shares of company stock worth $33,414,310. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.