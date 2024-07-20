Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 57,727 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,727 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $15,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.24. 3,178,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,437. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.14%.

KIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

