Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 542,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,420,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Janux Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2,166.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

JANX stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 364,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,786. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JANX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Janux Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $37,081,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,099,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $164,250,000 in the last ninety days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

