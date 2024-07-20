Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.24 and last traded at C$10.20. 7,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 3,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 33.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.72. The firm has a market cap of C$301.41 million, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post 0.02975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren Philip Gilman purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.00 per share, with a total value of C$51,700.00. 49.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

