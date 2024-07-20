LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.12

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 64152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.
LTC Properties Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
LTC Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.75%.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.
