LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.12

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 64152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LTC Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 130,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

