Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.24. 1,623,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.01. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.16 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

