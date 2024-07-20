Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LITE. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.20. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $60.99.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.53 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 714.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 697.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

