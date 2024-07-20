Macquarie Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Macquarie reissued their outperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $685.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $666.71.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $633.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $697.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $655.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $602.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.