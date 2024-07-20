Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT Raised to $385.00 at JMP Securities

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $381.00 to $385.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDGL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $348.50.

MDGL stock opened at $287.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $299.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $239,668.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,425 shares of company stock worth $6,129,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,770,000 after purchasing an additional 107,816 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

