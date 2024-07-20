MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading 3.6% Higher

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.93 and last traded at $86.22. Approximately 489,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 764,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMYT. Bank of America upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.15 million. Research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 163.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.