Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Increased to GBX 324 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 322 ($4.18) to GBX 324 ($4.20) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.27% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.89) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 315 ($4.09) to GBX 325 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Man Group Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Man Group
In other Man Group news, insider Dixit Joshi purchased 38,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £99,657.63 ($129,240.86). Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Man Group Company Profile
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Man Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.