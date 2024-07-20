Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Increased to GBX 324 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 322 ($4.18) to GBX 324 ($4.20) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.89) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 315 ($4.09) to GBX 325 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 252.60 ($3.28) on Thursday. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 200.50 ($2.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 279.23 ($3.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 253.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 248.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,684.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Man Group news, insider Dixit Joshi purchased 38,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £99,657.63 ($129,240.86). Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

