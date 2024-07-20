Manta Network Price Up 22.2% This Week (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $369.91 million and $22.28 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Manta Network token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,705,561 tokens. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 359,705,560.7833333 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 1.03736943 USD and is up 4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $28,903,888.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

