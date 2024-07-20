Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 687.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,457 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 446,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,899,000 after purchasing an additional 116,094 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40,800.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,164. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,012. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

