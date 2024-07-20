MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Raised to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $38.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities raised shares of MaxLinear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.20.

MaxLinear stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 39.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 3.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in MaxLinear by 472.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 160,456 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

