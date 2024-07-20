McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $280.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $297.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $309.82.

MCD opened at $257.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.13. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

