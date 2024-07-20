Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

About Melrose Industries

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.