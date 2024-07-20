Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $102.33

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $102.33 and traded as high as $112.56. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $107.48, with a volume of 29,761 shares trading hands.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average is $102.35.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 117.61%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -1.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 578,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after buying an additional 48,253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

