Meta Data (NYSE:AIU) Trading Down 2%

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. 13,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 24,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Meta Data Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

Meta Data’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, July 29th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 26th.

Meta Data Company Profile

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates K-12 after-school education platform that focuses on young children mathematics training services and FasTrack English services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services.

