Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Issues Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of MCB stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. 152,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,628. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $625.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Activity

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director George J. Wolf, Jr. bought 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,137.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,805. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

