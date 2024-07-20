M&G Plc Acquires New Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000. M&G Plc owned 0.26% of Fox Factory as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 14,180.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. 426,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,838. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.98 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Articles

