M&G Plc Acquires New Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,688,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,792,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $1,843,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 248,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 118,414 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,548.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 242,744 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. 2,965,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,815,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WY

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.