M&G Plc Acquires Shares of 2,090,311 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,090,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,573,000. Crown Castle makes up about 1.3% of M&G Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. M&G Plc owned about 0.48% of Crown Castle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,773,000 after purchasing an additional 632,398 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 8,611.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 695,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.08. 3,313,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,992. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.20. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

