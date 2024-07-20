M&G Plc Acquires Shares of 49,667 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,308,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.35. 7,559,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780,529. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.73 and its 200-day moving average is $117.34. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.