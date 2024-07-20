M&G Plc Acquires Shares of 7,235 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.03, for a total transaction of $4,110,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,812,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,961,967.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,578 shares of company stock valued at $104,113,439. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,468,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.33.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. UBS Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

