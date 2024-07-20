M&G Plc Buys New Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000. M&G Plc owned about 0.08% of Spirit AeroSystems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,835. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

