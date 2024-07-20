M&G Plc Buys Shares of 4,568,510 Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,568,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,254,000. M&G Plc owned 0.15% of Stellantis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 237,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 60,177 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,659,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stellantis

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.