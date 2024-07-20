M&G Plc Buys Shares of 8,593 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Shares of BIIB traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $226.40. 851,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,451. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $280.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.84.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

