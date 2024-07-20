M&G Plc Buys Shares of 97,008 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

M&G Plc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,550 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,657,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,832,824,000 after buying an additional 1,743,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.56. 5,571,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,521,859. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.