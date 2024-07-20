M&G Plc Invests $187.09 Million in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 226,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,089,000. Equinix comprises approximately 1.1% of M&G Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. M&G Plc owned about 0.24% of Equinix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Equinix by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 1.0 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

EQIX traded down $8.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $786.82. 234,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $771.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $797.46. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.38.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

