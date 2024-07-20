M&G Plc Invests $589.46 Million in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,099,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,459,000. Methanex comprises about 3.5% of M&G Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.19% of Methanex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 346.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth $45,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth $178,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 40.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth $201,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,271. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.50 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Methanex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

