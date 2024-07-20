M&G Plc Invests $68.13 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 191,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,131,000. M&G Plc owned 0.12% of Motorola Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 220,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 29,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,040,000 after acquiring an additional 34,601 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.57.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

MSI stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.19. The company had a trading volume of 809,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $398.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.03. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

