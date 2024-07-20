M&G Plc Makes New $25.99 Million Investment in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,987,000. M&G Plc owned 13.48% of Vaccitech at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Vaccitech Price Performance
Shares of VACC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,643. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.40. Vaccitech plc has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47.
Vaccitech Profile
