M&G Plc Makes New $25.99 Million Investment in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,987,000. M&G Plc owned 13.48% of Vaccitech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vaccitech Price Performance

Shares of VACC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,643. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.40. Vaccitech plc has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Vaccitech Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.