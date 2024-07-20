M&G Plc Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

M&G Plc bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,667,000 after purchasing an additional 40,056 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 303,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,561,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.65.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

