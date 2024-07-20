M&G Plc Purchases New Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 728,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,631,000. CME Group accounts for about 0.9% of M&G Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,451,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,821,000 after buying an additional 215,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after buying an additional 1,172,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,739,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,012,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,678,000 after buying an additional 189,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,667,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,551,000 after buying an additional 23,583 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,966. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $186.11 and a one year high of $223.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

