M&G Plc Purchases New Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 284,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,575,000. M&G Plc owned 0.10% of Agilent Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $131.78. 1,731,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,323. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

