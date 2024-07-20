M&G Plc Purchases Shares of 2,349,100 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,349,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,614 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after purchasing an additional 277,635 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,389,000 after purchasing an additional 200,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,532,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,111. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

