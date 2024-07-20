M&G Plc Purchases Shares of 58,625 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

M&G Plc acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 58,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 111,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after buying an additional 83,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,454. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.54 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 317.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

