M&G Plc Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 284,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,081,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of M&G Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.13.
Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $443.69. 2,121,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,691. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $448.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total transaction of $49,863,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,215,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,472,114,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total transaction of $49,863,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,215,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,472,114,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,052,228 shares of company stock worth $1,377,797,220 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
