Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,383 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of FMC worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 827.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

NYSE:FMC opened at $57.82 on Friday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $96.81. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

