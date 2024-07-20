Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 28,580 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,580 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Roblox by 23.5% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 10.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 261.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 86,916 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $591,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $591,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,506,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Up 1.8 %

RBLX stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.59. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

