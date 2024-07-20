Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 47,855 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,855 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Dynatrace worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

