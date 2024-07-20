Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BIO opened at $296.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.48. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $431.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.67.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

