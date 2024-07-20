Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,621 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $1,988,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $169.79 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.22 and a 52-week high of $189.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.28 and a 200 day moving average of $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

