Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 496.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Get Our Latest Report on BSY

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,234. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.