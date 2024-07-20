Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Match Group worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,080,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after buying an additional 943,894 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $112,903,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,040,000 after acquiring an additional 51,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,300,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,972,000 after purchasing an additional 98,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17,295.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

Match Group Stock Down 0.9 %

MTCH stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.62. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

