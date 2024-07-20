Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $12.28 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,919 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Wynn Resorts worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $2,461,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,038 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 56,755 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $3,394,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %

WYNN opened at $83.43 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $111.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

