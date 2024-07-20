Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.48 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,836 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $82,558,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $80,043,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6,662.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 250,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 247,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,809,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,212,000 after purchasing an additional 241,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.82. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $611,940.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,270,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $611,940.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,270,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Twilio from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.