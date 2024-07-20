Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.13 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Lear worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lear by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Lear by 196.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 1.4% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lear by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,534,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.80 and its 200 day moving average is $130.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

