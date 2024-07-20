Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 91,954 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of FOX by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $35.36.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

