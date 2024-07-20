Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity National Financial worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNF. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

